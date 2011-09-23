Unity: International Festival To Mesh With Moving Planet Event

Unity: International Festival To Mesh With Moving Planet Event

Posted by Jeremiah Knupp on September 23rd, 2011

1 Comment

One is a Harrisonburg tradition over a decade old. The other is a grassroots movement in its inaugural year. This Saturday two very different events will be taking place in Harrisonburg. But both events share a common goal; bringing members of the community together in a display of unity. The International Festival, an event that […]

Continue reading...

Arts & Culture, Environment, FYI, Original Reporting

hburgnews.com: 2006 – 2011

hburgnews.com: 2006 – 2011

Posted by Brent Finnegan on July 29th, 2011

29 Comments

Regular hburgnews readers have noticed by now that new stories have been published on this site less and less frequently this summer. As you may have suspected, we’re winding down operations. This site will essentially become an archive (with an occasional new reader-contributed post every now-and-then).

Continue reading...

About hburgnews.com

Unity: International Festival To Mesh With Moving Planet Event

Posted by Jeremiah Knupp on September 23rd, 2011

1 Comment

Unity: International Festival To Mesh With Moving Planet Event

One is a Harrisonburg tradition over a decade old. The other is a grassroots movement in its inaugural year. This Saturday two very different events will be taking place in Harrisonburg. But both events share a common goal; bringing members of the community together in a display of unity. The International Festival, an event that […]

Continue reading...

Arts & Culture, Environment, FYI, Original Reporting, Top Story

hburgnews.com: 2006 – 2011

Posted by Brent Finnegan on July 29th, 2011

29 Comments

hburgnews.com: 2006 – 2011

Regular hburgnews readers have noticed by now that new stories have been published on this site less and less frequently this summer. As you may have suspected, we’re winding down operations. This site will essentially become an archive (with an occasional new reader-contributed post every now-and-then).

Continue reading...

About hburgnews.com, Top Story

Friendly City Celebrates Grand Opening

Posted by Aaron H. Johnston on July 10th, 2011

49 Comments

Friendly City Celebrates Grand Opening

The Friendly City Food Co-op, in downtown Harrisonburg, celebrated their grand opening Saturday afternoon with a ribbon cutting, live music, product samples, and activities for the whole family. As part of the festivities store general manager Steve Cooke cut the ribbon, officially opening the store to the public.

Continue reading...

Events, Top Story

Cally’s To Become Capital Ale House

Posted by Brent Finnegan on June 20th, 2011

50 Comments

Cally’s To Become Capital Ale House

Capital Ale House announced last week that the Richmond-based restaurant chain will take possession of the space currently occupied by Cally’s Restaurant and Brewery in downtown Harrisonburg. Bill Freehling reported on fredericksburg.com: Capital Ale President Matt Simmons said the success of the Fredericksburg location [currently one of four in Virginia] affected the decision to expand […]

Continue reading...

FYI, Top Story

Castillo To Be Awarded Honorary Doctorate

Posted by Brent Finnegan on May 18th, 2011

50 Comments

Castillo To Be Awarded Honorary Doctorate

Isabel Castillo, an undocumented immigrant DREAM activist from Harrisonburg, will be the recipient of an honorary doctorate from the University of San Francisco. The New York Times reports: Stephen A. Privett, the president of the University of San Francisco, said he decided to award the degree after reading about Ms. Castillo in the On Education […]

Continue reading...

Immigration, Top Story

Last Glimpse of Food Co-op Before Official Opening

Posted by Jeremiah Knupp on May 17th, 2011

52 Comments

Last Glimpse of Food Co-op Before Official Opening

It was a strange scene for a Saturday morning at a grocery store. The shelves were bare and there were no aisles for the small crowd to mill through. No one was being rung up at a cash register. But the Friendly City Food Co-op, which opened its doors to showcase its progress to the […]

Continue reading...

Events, FYI, Public Health, Top Story

Harrisonburg Gardening 101: Composting & Other Garden Tips

Posted by Renee on May 6th, 2011

23 Comments

Harrisonburg Gardening 101: Composting & Other Garden Tips

This is the 3rd post in our local gardening mini-series. Previous posts can be found at this link. I’ll reiterate that I’m no expert! I just do a lot of reading about gardens online and I started my own small plot here in Harrisonburg for the first time last year. For this installment in the […]

Continue reading...

Arts & Culture, FYI, Top Story

State Agencies Weighing Benefits Of Burning Poultry Litter To Generate Electricity   Wed, May 4, 2011
8 Comments
Severe Weather Whips Through Valley   Thu, Apr 28, 2011
12 Comments
Rocktown Beer & Music Festival (In Pictures)   Mon, Apr 25, 2011
9 Comments
After Dark: On the Night Shift with HPD   Wed, Apr 20, 2011
6 Comments
Will The 6th District Lose Roanoke?   Sun, Apr 17, 2011
33 Comments
Westover Pool Vandalized, Closed For Repairs   Wed, Apr 13, 2011
7 Comments
A Different Beat: MACRoCk 2011 in Photos   Thu, Apr 7, 2011
1 Comment
Find more articles in the archives

Reader Tweets

Latest Flickr photos in the hburgnews Flickr pool
Announcements & Press Releases
  • Friendly City Grand Opening Set for July 9

    Friendly City Food Co-Op, Harrisonburg’s consumer-owned grocery, invites the community to come see its new destination for natural, organic and locally-produced products at the store’s grand opening 11 a.m.-5 p.m. July 9 at 150 East Wolfe Street.

  • Friendly City Becomes Member of National Cooperative Grocers Association

    HARRISONBURG, VA — Friendly City Food Co-op, slated to open this month in Harrisonburg, Va., has become the newest member of the National Cooperative Grocers Association (NCGA), a business services cooperative serving 120 consumer-owned food co-ops nationwide.

  • Harrisonburg Recognized as a Bike Friendly Community

    May 2: Harrisonburg was honored when the League of American Bicyclists announced the latest round of Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC) designations over the weekend to kick off May as National Bike Month.

RSS Harrisonburg Politics & Opinion

RSS Harrisonburg Business, PR & Coupons

RSS Harrisonburg Blogs