Regular hburgnews readers have noticed by now that new stories have been published on this site less and less frequently this summer. As you may have suspected, we’re winding down operations. This site will essentially become an archive (with an occasional new reader-contributed post every now-and-then).

One is a Harrisonburg tradition over a decade old. The other is a grassroots movement in its inaugural year. This Saturday two very different events will be taking place in Harrisonburg. But both events share a common goal; bringing members of the community together in a display of unity. The International Festival, an event that […]

The Friendly City Food Co-op, in downtown Harrisonburg, celebrated their grand opening Saturday afternoon with a ribbon cutting, live music, product samples, and activities for the whole family. As part of the festivities store general manager Steve Cooke cut the ribbon, officially opening the store to the public.

Capital Ale House announced last week that the Richmond-based restaurant chain will take possession of the space currently occupied by Cally’s Restaurant and Brewery in downtown Harrisonburg. Bill Freehling reported on fredericksburg.com: Capital Ale President Matt Simmons said the success of the Fredericksburg location [currently one of four in Virginia] affected the decision to expand […]

Isabel Castillo, an undocumented immigrant DREAM activist from Harrisonburg, will be the recipient of an honorary doctorate from the University of San Francisco. The New York Times reports: Stephen A. Privett, the president of the University of San Francisco, said he decided to award the degree after reading about Ms. Castillo in the On Education […]

It was a strange scene for a Saturday morning at a grocery store. The shelves were bare and there were no aisles for the small crowd to mill through. No one was being rung up at a cash register. But the Friendly City Food Co-op, which opened its doors to showcase its progress to the […]

This is the 3rd post in our local gardening mini-series. Previous posts can be found at this link. I’ll reiterate that I’m no expert! I just do a lot of reading about gardens online and I started my own small plot here in Harrisonburg for the first time last year. For this installment in the […]