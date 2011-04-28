Severe Weather Whips Through Valley
Brent Finnegan -- April 28th, 2011
Harrisonburg was under tornado warnings Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning. Harrisonburg City Schools and Rockingham County Schools announced a two-hour delay Thursday morning.
Some areas in Rockingham County experienced flash flooding.
We have not heard reports of tornadoes spotted in Rockingham County or Harrisonburg, but there were unconfirmed reports of a tornado touching down in neighboring Shenandoah County, to the north.
UPDATE: The Daily News-Record reported that as of late Thursday morning, more than 500 homes were without power in Rockingham County. The DNR also reported that “a possible tornado touched down along Boyers Road just east of Harrisonburg, where two homes were damaged.”
A tornado DID NOT hit along Boyers Road. Soggy rain-soaked ground and strong winds caused some trees to be blown down onto utility lines. And WHSV’s breathless storm-porn last night was a public dis-service. Coaching people to sleep in their basements, or stay up all night to ogle the possible carnage? The Valley needs better, more responsible media.
I think you are wrong. Strong winds pulled the North side of my friends house away from the rest of it. The 3 foot difference from his roof line and the rest of the house is pretty obvious this was something special. There is a clear path of the tornado through his yard and he lost about 50 apple trees. No tree landed on his house. It was pulled apart. Go see for yourself.
I know I’m right. Boyers Road had a microburst. Meteorologists have tools to determine these things. There was a tornado in Rockingham, it just wasn’t on Boyers road. Here’s the list, look it over and you will find the truth:
http://www.spc.noaa.gov/climo/reports/110427_rpts.html
You know what, Bubby, whatever happened or whatever you want to call it, it caused a lot of destruction, in a clear path. The fact remains your original statement vastly *underplays* what happened. You claim it was nothing more than some soggy ground and wind. Whether it was an actual tornado, your description is inaccurate in the face of the damage that occurred, and personally, I find your dogged insistence on downplaying the effects of the storm both insensitive and puzzling.
And I really don’t get your basement comment. People *should* have slept in their basements as soon as the warning went into effect. The National Weather Service recommends it, so it wasn’t just storm porn.
During the 11 PM news, WHSV announced a tornado WATCH and advised viewers to sleep in their basements. That is NOT what the National Weather Service recommends.
I understand that a tornado sounds sexier and way more significant given the damage. It just isn’t accurate.
I think if there’s a chance you’re going to miss the upgrade from watch to warning, yes, I think sleeping in the basement is wise. I almost wish we had, because I didn’t hear a siren, or a warning, and only woke up when the storm was already full blown, and decided to go check.
And I stand by my original statement – regardless of whether it was a true tornado in the most technical of definitions, the fact remains people’s houses were torn apart. It was NOT just a couple trees being blown into power lines. If WHSV is guilty of overplaying things a bit, you are guilty of underplaying them, and yes, I still find it puzzling and insensitive.
With that, I’m done with this conversation. Usually you and I agree on things. On this we need to agree to disagree.
How can you say that, Malory is hot.
These were killer storms and I was happy to get up at 3 a.m. to see current radar and hear if there were any long tracking tornadoes.
Um Boyers Road had a good bit more damage than just trees in powerlines. A few people had their houses ripped apart to some degree. It may not have been a tornado that did it…but it wasn’t as minimal as you make it sound.
Would someone please clarify something for me? On the website the Bubby mentions above, Boyers Road is listed as being 2 WSW Keezletown which I assume means it is 2 miles WSW from Keezletown. WHSV (and FOX DC http://www.myfoxdc.com/dpp/weather/7-tornadoes-confirmed-in-april-27-28-storms-in-maryland-and-virginia-042911) are reporting that a tornado has been confirmed in Keezletown. So did a tornado actually hit somewhere in Keezletown or are they really referring to the one on Boyers and NWS mistakenly recorded that address as being in Keezletown??
The National Weather Service lists the Boyers Road incident as simple wind damage. Not a tornado. The link I provided is their registry, the link provided by Fox News is a weather forecast link. WHSV proved themselves to be a shabby, unprofessional, fear-mongering, media source that night. Fox News always was.
Bubby, I’m pretty sure if you’d been in one of the houses that got ripped apart on Boyers you wouldn’t feel like it was fear-mongering. I do not understand why you are so bent on saying that this was just “simple wind damage” when it was a lot more than that. Who cares what that link says? If you’re living in one of the houses that were ripped apart you certainly wouldn’t. I think you have some issues you need to work though.