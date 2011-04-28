Harrisonburg was under tornado warnings Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning. Harrisonburg City Schools and Rockingham County Schools announced a two-hour delay Thursday morning.

Some areas in Rockingham County experienced flash flooding.

We have not heard reports of tornadoes spotted in Rockingham County or Harrisonburg, but there were unconfirmed reports of a tornado touching down in neighboring Shenandoah County, to the north.

UPDATE: The Daily News-Record reported that as of late Thursday morning, more than 500 homes were without power in Rockingham County. The DNR also reported that “a possible tornado touched down along Boyers Road just east of Harrisonburg, where two homes were damaged.”