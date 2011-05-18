Isabel Castillo, an undocumented immigrant DREAM activist from Harrisonburg, will be the recipient of an honorary doctorate from the University of San Francisco.

The New York Times reports:

Stephen A. Privett, the president of the University of San Francisco, said he decided to award the degree after reading about Ms. Castillo in the On Education column in The New York Times earlier this year. He said the university wanted to “underscore the fundamental unfairness of our denying a path to citizenship to some of the most motivated college students in the country.”

Castillo, a graduate of EMU, has been actively involved in advocating for the DREAM Act, which would give legal standing to unauthorized immigrant college students whose parents brought them to the country illegally when they were children. She has received national attention after leading rallies, organizing a march on Washington and staging a sit-in protest at Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid’s office, which led to her arrest in July 2010.

The degree will be conferred this Friday, May 20, on the USF campus during graduation ceremonies for undergraduate students in art, architecture, performing arts and social sciences.