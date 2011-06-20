Capital Ale House announced last week that the Richmond-based restaurant chain will take possession of the space currently occupied by Cally’s Restaurant and Brewery in downtown Harrisonburg.

Bill Freehling reported on fredericksburg.com:

Capital Ale President Matt Simmons said the success of the Fredericksburg location [currently one of four in Virginia] affected the decision to expand the business, which also has three Richmond-area restaurants and bars. He said Capital Ale didn’t ask for or receive any incentives to go to Harrisonburg.

Harrisonburg City Councilmember Kai Degner remarked on his blog that “[this] marks the only non-locally owned chain restaurant in downtown Harrisonburg since (I think) the Daily Grind had a coffee shop on Court Square.”

Capital Ale House plans to begin renovations on July 12, with a projected opening in October 2011.

UPDATE 6/21

The Daily News Record reported today that Cally’s partner and brewery manager Eric Plowman is closing the restaurant to focus on making beer. Doug Manners reported: