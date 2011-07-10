The Friendly City Food Co-op, in downtown Harrisonburg, celebrated their grand opening Saturday afternoon with a ribbon cutting, live music, product samples, and activities for the whole family.

As part of the festivities store general manager Steve Cooke cut the ribbon, officially opening the store to the public. Hundreds of co-op members and individuals from the community shopped in the new grocery store, while The Steel Wheels, Olivarez Trio and The Dish Dogs entertained the crowd with music outside. Families tye-died reusable tote bags, children took part in a co-op scavenger hunt and participants sampled many of the fine products on offer from the co-op’s vendors.

The event was truly a celebration of the hard work that so many in the community have done to make the Friendly City Food Co-op a reality.

Photos and Text by: Aaron H. Johnston