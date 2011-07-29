hburgnews.com: 2006 – 2011
Brent Finnegan -- July 29th, 2011
Regular hburgnews readers have noticed by now that new stories have been published on this site less and less frequently this summer. As you may have suspected, we’re winding down operations. This site will essentially become an archive (with an occasional new reader-contributed post every now-and-then).
The decision to stop publishing on a regular basis was reached after years of searching unsuccessfully for a more sustainable model for a community-run local news organization. It’s an issue of not enough time and money (but mostly not enough time or interest).
I hate to end it now, but five years is a good run. When I started hburgnews in July 2006, I wrote:
It’s my hope that enough people in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County will take an interest in informing neighbors online, that this blog site will become more community-run, rather than operated by one guy (me) who really doesn’t have the time to post stories on a daily basis.
That never materialized to the degree I had hoped it would. Currently, the handful of other writers and I simply don’t have the time necessary to update hburgnews on a daily (or even weekly) basis.
I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished in the Harrisonburg community over the last half-decade. With very few resources, we covered breaking news, asked questions that the local media weren’t, crowdsourced money for in-depth reports, and were able to focus on local elections in a way that the local media wouldn’t.
I hope to see a newer (better) site to pick up where hburgnews is leaving off. I’m encouraged by the stories in the HHS Newsstreak, as well as the level of activity on CommonPlace.
We still have the ability to post new local-interest stories if you send them to us.
Thanks for reading!
Thanks for everything, everyone involved has provided a real asset to the community.
This is definitely a loss. Thanks and congratulations to Brent, Jeremy and others for sticking it out so long.
Thanks for all your hard work Brent & Co. We appreciate your commitment to bringing news to the community.
There may be a newer site, Brent, but there won’t be a better site. H’burg News set a pretty high bar my friend.
Thanks, Brent, to you and everyone who contributed to the important work of http://www.hburgnews.com. I am so grateful for the quality of the posts and civility of the comments. Reading here taught me a lot. Be proud of what you accomplished!
Very meaningful comment, this… Ms. Houff has walked the talk, and in such a meaningful manner.
This several-year-long citizen journalism project has certainly been educational.
Brent, I know that you have invested boatloads of time exploring and thinking about the future of news organizations in light of the internet explosion. You and I discussed it several years ago when you held hope that there may be a sustainable way to deliver local news, not leaving us to the wolves of international media syndicates and entertainment/gossip news. I recall being dubious but wanting you to be right. What are your current thoughts on the future of sustainable local news?
I seemed to run into a sort of dead end each way I turned.
– The “volunteer model” only works on a very large scale (The Huffington Post gets most of their content for free from volunteers). It’s a recipe for burnout, and it tends to attract mostly people who want to air their opinions, not report news.
– The non-profit model works for slightly larger news orgs like MinnPost, but would be hard to pull off in a city the size of Harrisonburg (with just one or two people running it). The organizational red tape and bookkeeping requirements were a big turn-off for me. Also, through my limited experience with grants, I’ve learned that grant money is difficult to procure, and slow to arrive.
– The advertising model is only a trickle of money for a publication this size. We tried several times unsuccessfully to find someone to sell ads for us on commission. Online-only ads bring in pennies on the dollar compared to print ads, so even in the best of times, we’re talking about several hundred dollars a week — hardly enough to pay for freelance contributors, let alone litigation insurance or a part-time staff writer/editor.
I suppose it would take some combination of the three of those to make a news org sustainable in Harrisonburg. The hard part is the organizing, not the news content.
H’burg News has provided our community with a focus on local news and commentary on topics of concern that will be missed. Brent and all that have been involved are to be commended for having done a great job. Many thanks for your 5 years of hard work developing a community news platform.
…one last question – what’s Briggman going to do with all this free time now?
OK, this site is still good to post things of interest…maybe you could turn into a blog where people make the subject.
…Are you interested in selling “H’Burg news”?
Not really. Because it’s something that we’ve all put a lot of time and effort into building, it would be hard to imagine just selling it to the highest bidder. It’s worth more than money to me.
